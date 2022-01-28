Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $116.27, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $102.93 million.

ARAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Accuray from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Accuray in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $7.50 price target for the company.

Shares of Accuray stock opened at $3.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.38. Accuray has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $6.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.67 million, a PE ratio of -43.13 and a beta of 1.85.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Accuray had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $107.44 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accuray will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Byron C. Scott bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $49,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Suzanne C. Winter sold 23,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total transaction of $122,591.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,812 shares of company stock worth $210,435 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Accuray by 171.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 10,889 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accuray during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Accuray by 3,437.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 134,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 130,728 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Accuray by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 139,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 17,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Accuray by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 96,810 shares during the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.

