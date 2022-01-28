Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $886.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) will report sales of $886.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $902.00 million and the lowest is $870.00 million. Acuity Brands posted sales of $776.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full-year sales of $3.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.81 billion to $3.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.02 billion to $4.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Acuity Brands.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The electronics maker reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $926.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.24 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on AYI. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.17.

NYSE:AYI traded down $7.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $186.60. 371,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,011. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.61. Acuity Brands has a 52 week low of $117.19 and a 52 week high of $224.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $205.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is presently 5.60%.

In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.61, for a total transaction of $213,188.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the third quarter worth $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 1,550.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 51.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 46.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acuity Brands (AYI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.