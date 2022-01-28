Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) Stock Price Up 8.8%

Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ADGI)’s stock price rose 8.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.36 and last traded at $7.33. Approximately 39,619 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,753,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.74.

ADGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Guggenheim cut Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Adagio Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.16.

Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.24). Equities research analysts expect that Adagio Therapeutics Inc will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Adagio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in Adagio Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Adagio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Adagio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Adagio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Adagio Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADGI)

Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

