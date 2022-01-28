Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) versus Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Head-To-Head Contrast

Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) and Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Adagio Therapeutics and Beam Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adagio Therapeutics 1 3 0 0 1.75 Beam Therapeutics 0 3 7 0 2.70

Adagio Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $16.25, indicating a potential upside of 146.59%. Beam Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $122.22, indicating a potential upside of 104.76%. Given Adagio Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Adagio Therapeutics is more favorable than Beam Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Adagio Therapeutics and Beam Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adagio Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Beam Therapeutics -51,395.01% -63.65% -41.25%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.6% of Adagio Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.3% of Beam Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Beam Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Adagio Therapeutics and Beam Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adagio Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Beam Therapeutics $20,000.00 203,351.89 -$194.59 million ($6.69) -8.92

Adagio Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Beam Therapeutics.

Summary

Adagio Therapeutics beats Beam Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Adagio Therapeutics Company Profile

Adagio Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc. is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It also develops therapies for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and glycogen storage disorder 1a; and therapies for ocular and central nervous system disorders. The company has a strategic alliance with Boston Children's Hospital; a research and clinical collaboration agreement with Magenta Therapeutics, Inc.; and a research collaboration with the Institute of Molecular and Clinical Ophthalmology Basel. Beam Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

