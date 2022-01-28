AdEPT Technology Group (LON:ADT) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $244.17

AdEPT Technology Group plc (LON:ADT)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 244.17 ($3.29) and traded as low as GBX 221 ($2.98). AdEPT Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 223 ($3.01), with a volume of 8,741 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 210.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 243.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.13. The company has a market capitalization of £55.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.18.

AdEPT Technology Group Company Profile (LON:ADT)

AdEPT Technology Group plc provides unified communication and IT services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fixed Line Services and Managed Services. The company offers call and line rental, data connectivity, IP telephony, support, and maintenance services, as well as voice and cloud services.

