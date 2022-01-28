adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) PT Lowered to €340.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €345.00 ($392.05) to €340.00 ($386.36) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ADDYY. HSBC downgraded shares of adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $134.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. adidas has a 12-month low of $133.02 and a 12-month high of $199.44. The company has a market cap of $52.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.87.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in adidas during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of adidas by 78.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of adidas during the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of adidas by 11.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments raised its position in shares of adidas by 34.1% during the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.
About adidas
adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.
