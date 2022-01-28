adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) PT Lowered to €340.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €345.00 ($392.05) to €340.00 ($386.36) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ADDYY. HSBC downgraded shares of adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $134.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. adidas has a 12-month low of $133.02 and a 12-month high of $199.44. The company has a market cap of $52.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.87.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.10). adidas had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that adidas will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in adidas during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of adidas by 78.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of adidas during the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of adidas by 11.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments raised its position in shares of adidas by 34.1% during the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

