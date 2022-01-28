Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC cut its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 88.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,031 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 892 shares of the software company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 302 shares of the software company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total transaction of $2,074,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total value of $5,078,330.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,312 shares of company stock valued at $8,963,692 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $664.36.

ADBE stock opened at $493.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $581.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $614.31. The company has a market capitalization of $234.89 billion, a PE ratio of 49.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

