Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) by 8.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 240,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 22,522 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GGN. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,711 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 467,828 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 439,802 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 84,749 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 3,660.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 376,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 366,084 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period.

NYSEAMERICAN GGN opened at $3.64 on Friday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $4.32.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Profile

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

