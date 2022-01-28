Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,928 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 335,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,221,000 after buying an additional 4,541 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 5,718 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:HEZU opened at $36.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.22. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF has a 12 month low of $30.79 and a 12 month high of $39.00.

