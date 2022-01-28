Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $880,000 in Orange County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Orange County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBT) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 25,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OBT. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Orange County Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $632,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Orange County Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,063,000. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new position in Orange County Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OBT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orange County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Orange County Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of Orange County Bancorp stock opened at $40.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.19. Orange County Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $42.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $18.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Orange County Bancorp Inc will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd.

About Orange County Bancorp

Orange County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions. The firm operates through Banking and Wealth Management segments. It offers banking solutions such as business, personal banking, special services, trusts and investment services.

