Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,260 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in WideOpenWest were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirova raised its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on WideOpenWest from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

NYSE WOW opened at $18.05 on Friday. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $23.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.34.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $6.04. The business had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. WideOpenWest’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 19,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $396,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,929,820 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

