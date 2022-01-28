Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 61.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,702 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 18,934 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATRC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 24.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,214 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $332,886,000 after buying an additional 819,636 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 36.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,035,933 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $82,180,000 after buying an additional 274,381 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 40.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 590,190 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,820,000 after buying an additional 169,957 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the third quarter worth about $10,241,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in AtriCure by 386.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 170,437 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,521,000 after purchasing an additional 135,414 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AtriCure alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC opened at $59.39 on Friday. AtriCure, Inc. has a one year low of $56.21 and a one year high of $89.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.52 and a beta of 1.15.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $2.39. AtriCure had a net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $70.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of AtriCure from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of AtriCure from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

In other news, insider Tonya Austin sold 2,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $179,753.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Angela L. Wirick sold 2,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $221,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,583 shares of company stock worth $1,047,636 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Profile

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

Read More: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC).

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.