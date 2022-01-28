Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 51,406 Shares of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (NYSEARCA:SPPP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (NYSEARCA:SPPP) by 675.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,406 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust by 13.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust during the third quarter valued at about $165,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust during the third quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust by 9.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPPP opened at $16.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.55. Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $21.59.

Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in physical platinum and palladium bullion in Good Delivery plate or ingot form. Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust was formed on December 23, 2011 and is domiciled in Canada.

