Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 797 Shares of Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vimeo were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Vimeo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Vimeo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Vimeo by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Vimeo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Seeyond acquired a new position in Vimeo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000.

Get Vimeo alerts:

OTCMKTS:VMEOV opened at $52.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.08 and its 200-day moving average is $52.08. Vimeo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.08 and a 52 week high of $58.00.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMEOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.