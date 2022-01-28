Advisory Research Inc. Takes Position in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)

Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NGMS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NeoGames by 184.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in NeoGames in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in NeoGames in the 2nd quarter valued at about $848,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in NeoGames by 1,932.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 7,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of NeoGames by 38.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. 53.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NGMS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGames from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on NeoGames from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of NGMS stock opened at $21.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.43. The company has a market cap of $470.05 million, a PE ratio of 52.12 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NeoGames S.A. has a 12-month low of $21.17 and a 12-month high of $73.54.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). NeoGames had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $11.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

