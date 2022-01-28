Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adyen N.V offer payments platform. It provides end-to-end infrastructure connecting directly to Visa, Mastercard and consumers preferred payment methods. The company serves customers including Facebook, Uber, Spotify, Microsoft, Singapore Airlines and L’Oréal. Adyen N.V is based in AMSTERDAM. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners cut shares of Adyen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Adyen from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Adyen from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a €2,775.00 ($3,153.41) price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of Adyen from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Adyen from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,691.67.

Shares of ADYEY opened at $19.07 on Tuesday. Adyen has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $34.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.81 and its 200-day moving average is $27.90.

Adyen Company Profile

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

