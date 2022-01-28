AFC Energy (LON:AFC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $30.40

AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 30.40 ($0.41) and last traded at GBX 31.45 ($0.42), with a volume of 6630959 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33.60 ($0.45).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 32.17 and a current ratio of 32.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 46.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 53.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £231.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.38.

In other AFC Energy news, insider Gary Bullard bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 60 ($0.81) per share, for a total transaction of £12,000 ($16,189.96).

AFC Energy plc engages in the development of alkaline fuel cell systems for the generation of clean energy in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company offers HydroX-Cell(L), an alkaline fuel cell module; HydroX-Cell(S); and AlkaMem, an anion exchange membrane technology for alkaline water electrolysis, alkaline fuel cells, fuel synthesis, electrodialysis, desalination, acid remediation, salt water batteries, and REDOX flow batteries applications.

