Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Stake Cut by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,722 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 831,722 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,300,000 after purchasing an additional 36,411 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the 2nd quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group cut their price target on Agilysys from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Agilysys from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of AGYS stock opened at $35.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $869.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.69 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.61. Agilysys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.63 and a twelve month high of $64.09.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $39.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.11 million. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

