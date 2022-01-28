AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Purchased by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 939,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,589 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $14,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 151.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,248,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.01. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $18.84.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $279.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.63 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 126.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a jan 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.14%.

AGNC has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities lowered AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays cut AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 6,120 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

