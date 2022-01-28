Aion Trading Down 17% Over Last 7 Days (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Aion coin can currently be bought for $0.0855 or 0.00000231 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded 17% lower against the US dollar. Aion has a market cap of $42.86 million and approximately $4.82 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,992.29 or 1.00024981 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00077112 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.18 or 0.00251945 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00015132 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.19 or 0.00160052 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.15 or 0.00330274 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00007422 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001629 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,117,143 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

