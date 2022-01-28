Air Canada (TSE:AC) PT Lowered to C$28.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price target cut by National Bankshares from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated an outperform rating and issued a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Air Canada in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Air Canada to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$28.99.

Shares of AC stock opened at C$22.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11,504.83, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.60. Air Canada has a 1 year low of C$19.31 and a 1 year high of C$31.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$21.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$23.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.90 billion and a PE ratio of -1.73.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($1.46) by C($0.25). The business had revenue of C$2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.84 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Air Canada will post -1.0308925 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Chris Isford sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.50, for a total transaction of C$304,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$678,267.50.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

