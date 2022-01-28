Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Short Interest Up 809.1% in January

Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, a growth of 809.1% from the December 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

AKCCF stock opened at $1.99 on Friday. Aker Carbon Capture ASA has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $4.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.94.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Aker Carbon Capture ASA Company Profile

Aker Carbon Capture AS provides products, technology, and solutions within the field of carbon capture technologies, utilization, and storage. The company's carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2 that can be applied on emissions from various sources, including gas, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries.

