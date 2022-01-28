Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Short Interest Up 809.1% in January

Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, a growth of 809.1% from the December 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

AKCCF stock opened at $1.99 on Friday. Aker Carbon Capture ASA has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $4.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.94.

Get Aker Carbon Capture ASA alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Aker Carbon Capture AS provides products, technology, and solutions within the field of carbon capture technologies, utilization, and storage. The company's carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2 that can be applied on emissions from various sources, including gas, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Aker Carbon Capture ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker Carbon Capture ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.