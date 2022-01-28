Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 92.0% from the December 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AGNPF stock opened at $6.11 on Friday. Algernon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $32.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.10.

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company. It focuses on the areas of nonÂ-alcoholic steatohepatitis, chronic kidney disease, inflammatory bowel disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, chronic cough, and acute lung injury associated with COVID-19 in Canada and Australia.

