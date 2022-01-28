Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Upgraded to Overweight by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $32.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ALKS. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Alkermes from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Alkermes from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Alkermes in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alkermes from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Alkermes from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alkermes presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of ALKS opened at $24.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.99. Alkermes has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $33.00.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.93 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alkermes will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,538,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,831,000 after buying an additional 1,306,461 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 2.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 410,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,663,000 after acquiring an additional 8,198 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 20.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 653,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,149,000 after acquiring an additional 112,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the third quarter valued at $4,960,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

