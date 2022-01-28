Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alliance Data Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.07.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

ADS opened at $66.05 on Friday. Alliance Data Systems has a 1-year low of $62.49 and a 1-year high of $128.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.98 and a 200-day moving average of $85.71.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($1.36). Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 51.65% and a net margin of 18.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems will post 18.27 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the second quarter valued at $335,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 14.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 2.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 10.8% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 5.8% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.