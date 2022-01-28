Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.12% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alliance Data Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.07.
ADS opened at $66.05 on Friday. Alliance Data Systems has a 1-year low of $62.49 and a 1-year high of $128.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.98 and a 200-day moving average of $85.71.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the second quarter valued at $335,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 14.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 2.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 10.8% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 5.8% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.
Alliance Data Systems Company Profile
Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.
Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works
Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.