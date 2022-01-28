Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 465,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $8,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLSN. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Nielsen by 279.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,538,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,836 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the 2nd quarter worth $41,532,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Nielsen by 3,839.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,503,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,463 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Nielsen by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 12,122,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,057,000 after purchasing an additional 886,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nielsen by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,137,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,423,000 after purchasing an additional 873,407 shares during the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nielsen alerts:

NYSE NLSN opened at $18.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.43. Nielsen Holdings plc has a one year low of $17.87 and a one year high of $28.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.20.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.24 million. Nielsen had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 21.71%. Nielsen’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nielsen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.44.

Nielsen Profile

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.