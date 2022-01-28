Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,706 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $8,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vontier in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Vontier in the third quarter valued at $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vontier by 31.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vontier in the second quarter valued at $112,000. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vontier alerts:

NYSE VNT opened at $27.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09. Vontier Co. has a one year low of $26.41 and a one year high of $37.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.75.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $768.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.77 million. Vontier had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 154.60%. Vontier’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.88%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Vontier in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.