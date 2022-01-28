Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $9.51 Million Stock Holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in RLI were worth $9,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RLI. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of RLI by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of RLI by 4.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 50.8% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 44.5% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLI during the second quarter valued at $1,025,000. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RLI alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RLI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded RLI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. B. Riley lowered their price target on RLI from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on RLI from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of NYSE RLI opened at $102.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. RLI Corp. has a one year low of $95.53 and a one year high of $117.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.39.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.33. RLI had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 23.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from RLI’s previous None dividend of $1.24. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is 17.04%.

About RLI

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

Further Reading: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI).

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.