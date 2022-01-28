Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 3,080 Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 219,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,080 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Adient were worth $9,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adient in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adient by 34.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adient during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adient by 17.6% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Adient during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Adient from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.11.

Shares of ADNT opened at $41.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Adient plc has a 1-year low of $31.62 and a 1-year high of $53.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.98.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Adient had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $366,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include complete seats, commercial vehicle seats, structures and mechanisms, foam, fabrics, and trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

