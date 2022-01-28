Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 39,387 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 485,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 39,387 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in SLM were worth $8,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 343,492 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,045,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SLM in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 470,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

SLM stock opened at $17.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. SLM Co. has a 1 year low of $13.12 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.58.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. SLM had a net margin of 56.48% and a return on equity of 60.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is 12.36%.

SLM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 20th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About SLM

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

