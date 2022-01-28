Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Holdings in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 24.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 150.4% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 28,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 158.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 9,757 shares in the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Grace Reksten Skaugen purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.30 per share, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

PJT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

NYSE:PJT opened at $65.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.56. PJT Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.61 and a twelve month high of $89.50.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $231.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.82 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 28.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PJT Partners Profile

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

