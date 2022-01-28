Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys New Shares in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 15,759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,062,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,559,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $208,021,000 after purchasing an additional 307,858 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 876,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $116,935,000 after purchasing an additional 10,203 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 513.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 598,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,133,000 after purchasing an additional 501,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 426,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

MUSA opened at $188.40 on Friday. Murphy USA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.00 and a fifty-two week high of $202.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.00 and a 200-day moving average of $170.06.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.54. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 44.37% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.52, for a total value of $119,560.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MUSA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Murphy USA from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.