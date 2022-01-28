Allianz Asset Management GmbH Decreases Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 57.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,148 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 265,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,890,000 after buying an additional 33,692 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Church & Dwight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.38.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $98.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.82. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.62 and a 12 month high of $104.84. The company has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.44.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CMO Barry A. Bruno sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.20, for a total transaction of $427,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $226,499.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 869,968 shares of company stock valued at $82,018,976 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

