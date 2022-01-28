Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $2.22 Million Position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,671,249 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Fastly were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 38.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,219,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,481,000 after buying an additional 1,164,970 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 285.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 745,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,166,000 after buying an additional 552,438 shares during the period. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Fastly by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,869,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,444,000 after purchasing an additional 520,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fastly by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,272,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,644,000 after purchasing an additional 440,740 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Fastly by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,467,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,659,000 after purchasing an additional 396,329 shares during the period. 60.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fastly alerts:

In related news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $160,479.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $576,903.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,367 shares of company stock valued at $3,422,505 over the last three months. 10.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FSLY. Raymond James raised shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fastly from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Fastly from $51.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Fastly in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.89.

Shares of FSLY opened at $24.47 on Friday. Fastly, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $119.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.00 and its 200 day moving average is $42.37. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 1.24.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.34. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 62.16%. The company had revenue of $86.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.