Allianz Asset Management GmbH Raises Stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,591,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,580,000 after purchasing an additional 84,812 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,037,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,034,000 after acquiring an additional 639,753 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,221,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,397,000 after acquiring an additional 815,539 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,823,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,168,000 after acquiring an additional 50,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,593,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,055,000 after acquiring an additional 667,311 shares in the last quarter.

MGY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Benchmark assumed coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

MGY opened at $21.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $22.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 2.46.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 33.08%. The business had revenue of $283.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

