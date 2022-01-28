Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 81,124 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,630 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 81,124 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TDS. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 45.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,834,818 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $336,157,000 after buying an additional 4,616,789 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 15.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,477,771 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $305,407,000 after buying an additional 1,789,163 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 336.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,272,718 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,965,650 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $225,822,000 after purchasing an additional 682,399 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,323,250 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,303,000 after purchasing an additional 563,972 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

In other news, VP Kurt B. Thaus sold 9,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $183,762.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 14.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TDS opened at $19.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.03. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $26.51.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 69.31%.

Telephone and Data Systems Profile

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

