Alpha Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASPC) Short Interest Down 84.8% in January

Alpha Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASPC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 84.8% from the December 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition by 25.6% during the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Capital Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000.

Shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. Alpha Capital Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $9.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.76.

Alpha Capital Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

