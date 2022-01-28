Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $22.96 Per Share

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) – Analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Alphabet in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial analyst Y. Squali forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings of $22.96 per share for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q2 2022 earnings at $27.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $28.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $26.63 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $194.41 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on GOOG. UBS Group began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,360.00 to $3,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,226.82.

GOOG opened at $2,582.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,810.20 and a 1 year high of $3,037.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,844.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,823.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its stake in Alphabet by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 30.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,963.30, for a total value of $50,376.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total transaction of $139,013.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,968 shares of company stock valued at $417,935,897 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

