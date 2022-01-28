Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Night Owl Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Night Owl Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,590 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 5.9% of Night Owl Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Night Owl Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $33,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capitolis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 134.0% in the third quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 63,681 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $182,077,000 after purchasing an additional 36,470 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% in the third quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 1,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 39.6% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 561 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,790,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total transaction of $23,810,064.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,889.51, for a total value of $7,151,537.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,968 shares of company stock worth $417,935,897 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $6.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,588.68. The stock had a trading volume of 14,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,844.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,823.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,810.20 and a 1-year high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,226.82.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.