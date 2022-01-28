AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,117 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Motco acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Shares of PWR stock opened at $96.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.14. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $69.84 and a one year high of $124.69.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.61%. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.35%.

In related news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total value of $1,965,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. B. Riley raised their target price on Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.73.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.