AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $379,000 in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 93.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3,760.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 965 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $128.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 67.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.52. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.35 and a 12 month high of $134.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business’s revenue was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 104.17%.

In related news, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $260,352.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $1,149,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,888,757 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FANG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.85.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

