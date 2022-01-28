AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 74.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the third quarter worth about $222,000. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 52.3% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 8.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Seascape Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the third quarter worth about $1,795,000. 5.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

UI opened at $272.31 on Friday. Ubiquiti Inc. has a twelve month low of $261.49 and a twelve month high of $401.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $296.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.98. The company has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 1.33.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.50). Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 1,302.04% and a net margin of 31.44%. The company had revenue of $458.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is currently 25.45%.

In other Ubiquiti news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total transaction of $482,375.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 90.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

