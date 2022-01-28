AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 2,841 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 48.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,001 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,841 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Rapid7 by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Rapid7 by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Rapid7 by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Rapid7 by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rapid7 by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. 99.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RPD opened at $87.49 on Friday. Rapid7, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.02 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -36.30 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.31 and its 200 day moving average is $116.67.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $139.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Rapid7 news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $26,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total value of $66,698.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,316 shares of company stock worth $8,954,282 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on RPD. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Rapid7 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup started coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on Rapid7 from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Rapid7 from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.53.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

