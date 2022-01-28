AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 5,524 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,984 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,524 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 95.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 54.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BWA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays raised their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.23.

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $43.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.78. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.28 and a 52 week high of $55.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.47.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 21.12%.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 6,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $281,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

