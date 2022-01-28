AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes $330,000 Position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 44.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,634,000 after purchasing an additional 6,145 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 35.0% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $288,000. Institutional investors own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Tootsie Roll Industries alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of NYSE TR opened at $33.25 on Friday. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.72 and a 52 week high of $48.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.34 and its 200 day moving average is $33.48. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22 and a beta of -0.05.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $183.09 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Tootsie Roll Industries’s payout ratio is 40.30%.

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include tootsie roll, tootsie pop, charms blow pop, andes mints, sugar daddy, charleston chew, dubble bubble, razzles, caramel apple pop, junior mints, cella’s chocolate-covered cherries, and nik-L-nip.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.