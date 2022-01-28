AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes $368,000 Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 221.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 15,290 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 33.0% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 42.9% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the second quarter worth approximately $452,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in ONE Gas by 6.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 93,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,949,000 after acquiring an additional 6,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGS stock opened at $76.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.34. ONE Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $62.52 and a one year high of $81.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $273.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 60.73%.

OGS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded ONE Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. UBS Group upgraded ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.33.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

