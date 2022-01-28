Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 37.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,126 shares of the software’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325,859 shares of the software’s stock valued at $160,345,000 after purchasing an additional 25,980 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,269 shares of the software’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 11,427 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 996.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 148,370 shares of the software’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after purchasing an additional 134,838 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,352,432 shares of the software’s stock valued at $300,187,000 after purchasing an additional 85,025 shares during the period. Finally, RE Advisers Corp boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 101,177 shares of the software’s stock valued at $6,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ALTR. Griffin Securities began coverage on Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Altair Engineering from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

Shares of ALTR stock opened at $57.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -721.66 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.81. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.64 and a 12-month high of $82.96.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.96 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Altair Engineering news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 14,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total transaction of $1,127,219.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 85,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.78, for a total value of $6,611,766.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 299,987 shares of company stock valued at $22,555,586 over the last ninety days. 25.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

