Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 677,316 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,490 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.9% of Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,225,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Thirty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,194.23.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total value of $117,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,792.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,707.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,334.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,389.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.