Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.04

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.04 and last traded at $13.04, with a volume of 7147 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.96. The company has a market cap of $624.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.27 and a beta of 1.44.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.97. Ambac Financial Group had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $51.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.01) EPS.

In other Ambac Financial Group news, CEO Claude Leblanc purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.91 per share, with a total value of $159,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lisa G. Iglesias purchased 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.15 per share, with a total value of $125,745.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 437,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,267,000 after purchasing an additional 10,001 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Ambac Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,282,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ambac Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,031,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 123.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 48,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 27,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC)

Ambac Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance policies through its subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corp. Its services include credit, insurance, asset management and other financial services. The company was founded on April 29, 1991 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

