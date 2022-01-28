Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Receives $212.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $209.20.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMBA shares. Colliers Securities lifted their price objective on Ambarella from $135.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ambarella in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Ambarella from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ambarella from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Sunday, December 5th.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Shares of AMBA traded down $3.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.73. The company had a trading volume of 10,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,198. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.67 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.44. Ambarella has a 52-week low of $82.59 and a 52-week high of $227.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.35 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.97, for a total value of $84,407.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.69, for a total value of $541,073.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,268 shares of company stock worth $9,318,777. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,038,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Ambarella by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the 4th quarter valued at $3,449,000. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.